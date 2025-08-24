Latest

Maria B faces NCCIA inquiry over remarks against transgender community

By Web Desk
9:29 pm | Aug 24, 2025
An inquiry has been launched against renowned designer Maria B by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

According to reports, a complaint was filed by Naeem Butt, also known as Seema Butt, against Maria B at the NCCIA for her remarks against the transgender community on social media.

The complainant stated that Maria B carried out propaganda against the transgender community on social media, which hurt their sentiments.

The NCCIA has initiated an inquiry and summoned Maria B on August 26.

It is noteworthy that Maria B recently released a video statement claiming that a transgender party had been held in Lahore, along with footage of the event. In her statement, the designer also urged the Punjab government to take action against it.

