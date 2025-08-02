Currency Rates In Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates -2 August 2025

KARACHI – Latest currency exchange rates show some stability in foreign currencies against Pakistani Rupee today.
US Dollar (USD) is trading at buying rate of Rs284.80 and a selling rate of Rs285.30. Euro (EUR) remains strong with rates at Rs. 324.35 for buying and Rs. 325.80 for selling. UK Pound Sterling (GBP) trades at Rs. 375.10 for buying and Rs. 376.60 for selling.
Among regional currencies, UAE Dirham (AED) and Saudi Riyal (SAR) continue to hold steady, trading at Rs. 77.50/77.70 and Rs. 75.80/76.00 respectively.
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar (USD)
|284.80
|285.30
|Euro (EUR)
|324.35
|325.80
|UK Pound Sterling (GBP)
|375.10
|376.60
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|77.50
|77.70
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|75.80
|76.00
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|182.00
|187.00
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|753.30
|763.30
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|204.00
|209.00
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|39.03
|39.43
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|44.20
|44.60
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.14
|3.23
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.86
|1.96
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|919.95
|931.95
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|66.31
|66.91
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|165.69
|167.69
|Norwegian Krone (NOK)
|27.32
|27.62
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|738.20
|748.20
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|77.24
|77.94
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|217.25
|222.25
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|28.81
|29.11
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|346.94
|349.69
|Thai Baht (THB)
|8.53
|8.68