Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 29 2022
08:48 AM | 29 Oct, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 29, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|225.15
|227.65
|Euro
|EUR
|224.5
|226.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|260
|262.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|64.4
|65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|59.8
|60.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|143.04
|144.29
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|587.45
|591.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|163.19
|164.54
|China Yuan
|CNY
|30.56
|30.81
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|29.64
|29.99
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.14
|28.49
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.68
|2.76
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.15
|1.21
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|712.92
|717.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|46.85
|47.3
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|129.08
|130.28
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|21.55
|21.85
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|557.64
|578.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|60.68
|61.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|156.91
|158.21
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|20.19
|20.49
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|223.14
|224.89
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|5.85
|5.95
- Shadab Khan breaks down in tears after Pakistan's defeat to Zimbabwe ...10:21 AM | 29 Oct, 2022
- Scotland Yard briefly detains PTI protester outside Nawaz Sharif’s ...09:49 AM | 29 Oct, 2022
- Azadi March, Day 2: PTI to resume long-march to capital from Shahdara ...09:16 AM | 29 Oct, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:48 AM | 29 Oct, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 29 October 202208:28 AM | 29 Oct, 2022
Ali Sethi trolled over 'haphazard' wardrobe choices
10:45 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
- Ali Zafar responds to Zimbabwe president's viral tweet10:20 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
- Ushna Shah shows love for beau Hamza Amin09:55 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
- Rihanna breaks six-year long hiatus with "Lift Me Up"11:49 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022