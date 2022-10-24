Today's #currencyexchange rates in #Pakistan - #Dollar, #Euro, #Pound, #Riyal rates on October 24 2022
08:44 AM | 24 Oct, 2022
Today's #currencyexchange rates in #Pakistan - #Dollar, #Euro, #Pound, #Riyal rates on October 24 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 24, 2022 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 222.6 225.05
Euro EUR 217.6 219.8
UK Pound Sterling GBP 249.5 252
U.A.E Dirham AED 61.2 61.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 59.1 59.7
Australian Dollar AUD 139.96 141.21
Bahrain Dinar BHD 587.7 592.1
Canadian Dollar CAD 161.05 162.4
China Yuan CNY 30.62 60.87
Danish Krone DKK 29.18 29.53
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.15 28.5
Indian Rupee INR 2.67 2.75
Japanese Yen JPY 1.1 1.17
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 711.6 716.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 46.72 47.17
New Zealand Dollar NZD 126.37 127.57
Norwegians Krone NOK 20.87 21.17
Omani Riyal OMR 573.82 578.32
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 60.7 61.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 155.59 156.89
Swedish Korona SEK 19.72 20.02
Swiss Franc CHF 220.85 222.6
Thai Bhat THB 5.8 5.9

