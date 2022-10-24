Today's #currencyexchange rates in #Pakistan - #Dollar, #Euro, #Pound, #Riyal rates on October 24 2022
08:44 AM | 24 Oct, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 24, 2022 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|222.6
|225.05
|Euro
|EUR
|217.6
|219.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|249.5
|252
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|61.2
|61.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|59.1
|59.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|139.96
|141.21
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|587.7
|592.1
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|161.05
|162.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|30.62
|60.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|29.18
|29.53
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.15
|28.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.67
|2.75
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.1
|1.17
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|711.6
|716.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|46.72
|47.17
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|126.37
|127.57
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|20.87
|21.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|573.82
|578.32
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|60.7
|61.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|155.59
|156.89
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|19.72
|20.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|220.85
|222.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|5.8
|5.9
- Today's #currencyexchange rates in #Pakistan - #Dollar, #Euro, ...08:44 AM | 24 Oct, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 24 October 202208:30 AM | 24 Oct, 2022
- Has Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif been shot dead in Kenya?03:53 AM | 24 Oct, 2022
-
- PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia on official visit tomorrow11:00 PM | 23 Oct, 2022
Anushka Sharma pens touching note for Virat Kohli after stunning performance in PAKvIND ...
08:44 PM | 23 Oct, 2022
- Ayesha Omar's sportsmanship during Pakistan-India match steals hearts09:10 PM | 23 Oct, 2022
-
- Minal Khan's swimming pool video from Thailand tour goes viral05:05 PM | 23 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022