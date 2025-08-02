Trade, diplomacy, and regional stability in focus as Iranian President visits Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian landed in Pakistan today for two-day official visit at invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Foreign Office said.

A high-level delegation including Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and senior officials President Pezeshkian will hold important meetings with Pakistan’s leadership. He is slated to meet President Asif Ali Zardari and engage in delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

President Pezeshkian’s first official visit to Pakistan show deepening ties between Islamabad and Tehran. The premier last visited Iran in May 2025, showing the reciprocal nature of diplomatic engagement.

The visit aims to enhance bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors, including political, economic, religious, and cultural domains. Discussions will also focus on increasing trade volumes, currently standing at $3 billion, as well as strengthening provincial and border cooperation.

President Pezeshkian’s visit comes less than two years after former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s three-day visit to Pakistan in April 2024. Raisi tragically passed away in a helicopter crash shortly after his trip.