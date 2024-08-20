Will Lahore get a public holiday on August 26? Details inside

LAHORE - As Lahore approaches the 981st annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA), scheduled for Monday, August 26, 2024, speculation is mounting about whether the city will observe a public holiday for this significant religious event.

While the Lahore High Court has declared a holiday for its courts to honor the Urs, the Punjab government has yet to confirm whether a public holiday will be announced for the broader public. Last year, a public holiday was declared on September 7 for the 980th Urs, with the announcement made in early September. Given this precedent, there is anticipation that a similar announcement could be made this year, potentially around August 24.

If a public holiday is confirmed, it would lead to the closure of all educational institutions in Lahore, including schools, colleges, and universities, on August 26. The city is gearing up for the three-day celebrations, which will see the Data Darbar illuminated in vibrant displays.

As the date approaches, residents and institutions await clarity on whether the government will follow the precedent set last year or if the observance will be marked differently in 2024.