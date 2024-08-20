Will Lahore get a public holiday on August 26? Details inside

LAHORE - As Lahore approaches the 981st annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA), scheduled for Monday, August 26, 2024, speculation is mounting about whether the city will observe a public holiday for this significant religious event.
While the Lahore High Court has declared a holiday for its courts to honor the Urs, the Punjab government has yet to confirm whether a public holiday will be announced for the broader public. Last year, a public holiday was declared on September 7 for the 980th Urs, with the announcement made in early September. Given this precedent, there is anticipation that a similar announcement could be made this year, potentially around August 24.
If a public holiday is confirmed, it would lead to the closure of all educational institutions in Lahore, including schools, colleges, and universities, on August 26. The city is gearing up for the three-day celebrations, which will see the Data Darbar illuminated in vibrant displays.
As the date approaches, residents and institutions await clarity on whether the government will follow the precedent set last year or if the observance will be marked differently in 2024.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.
British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|306.4
|308.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|362.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.82
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.65
|189.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
