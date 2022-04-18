Oath-taking ceremony of federal cabinet hangs in balance

President Arif Alvi refuses to administer oath to 36-member cabinet
Web Desk
05:54 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
Oath-taking ceremony of federal cabinet hangs in balance
ISLAMABAD – The swearing-in ceremony of the federal cabinet is hanging in the balance as President Dr. Arif Alvi refused to administer the oath to the PDM leaders.

Reports in local media said Alvi was excused from taking oath from the federal cabinet. In his unavailability, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani will likely administer the oath to the new cabinet members.

The recent development comes days after President Arif Alvi went on leave after complaining of 'discomfort', just hours before he was scheduled to administer the oath of the prime minister to Shehbaz.

The incumbent government reportedly formed a federal cabinet amid uncertainty whether JUI-F will become a part of it or refrain in wake of differences over the distribution of ministries.

Amid contrasting reports, PPP stalwart Khursheed Ahmed Shah said that the federal cabinet will take oath at 8:30 PM today. He claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would get 14 ministries and PPP will 11.

Four ministers of JUI-F and seven cabinet members from other allied parties will be included in the cabinet, Khursheed Shah said.

