Hira and Mani celebrate 14 years of togetherness in a fun-filled video

Pakistani stars Hira Mani and her husband are one of the most-liked celebrity couples in Pakistan. Every now and then the duo keeps the fans updated with adorable glimpses of their private life.

This time around, the DoBol star had some fun tricks up her sleeves to wish her better half aka Mani a very happy anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old posted a video where the couple reminisces their 14-year-old journey from beginning to end. They contemplate the hardships and fun times while marking their special day.

"happy anniversary! Mani @manipakistani 14 saal mubarak 17april 2008", captioned the Meray Paas Tum Hou star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

Back in 2008, Hira and Mani tied the knot. The couple has two sons; Muzammil (born in 2009) and Ibrahim (born in 2014).

On the work front, Hira Mani has been praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Qismat co-starring Muneeb Butt, Aiza Awan and Noor Hassan.