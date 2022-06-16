Shahbaz Fayyaz Qawwal release their masterpiece 'Ishq De Rang'
Share
Art is something that Pakistan has embraced so elegantly. Our country is filled with talented artists who are yet to be recognized. Music, Qawwalis, and other melodies are what pour essence into our ordinary lives.
Mellifluous voices are a blessing and our country is utterly blessed in such terms. The fine art of Qawwali has again gained popularity in Pakistan from decades. An utter masterpiece is recently launched by Shahbaz Fayyaz Qawwal (Baddomalhi Walay), named Ishq de rang. The teaser to the song gave us chills.
A long journey is covered by Shahbaz Fayyaz Qawwal; the brothers have embraced Qawwali the Sufi Islamic devotional singing. One of such emerging singers, with amazing intensity in their voices. Their vocals are beyond perfect, the way they vocalize all feelings in a magnificent tone is truly going to play a part in their success.
The Qawwali “Bol Kaffara” drew people’s attention to Shahbaz Fayyaz and everybody fell in love with more of their masterpieces. Both the brothers take you on a beautiful journey through their profound voices in ‘Ishq De Rang’. The melodic creations make the intensity top.
This one is doubtlessly the qawwali you will tune in on repeat. The music and the lyrics will have their way straight to your heart. Make sure to listen to this melodious qawwali and you won’t regret any bit of it. This piece of music will be the best Shahbaz Fayyaz have created till now, the song is sung by both the brother and Sanam Marvi. It is now available free at digital stores.
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Commercial feeders to be shut down from 7-10 pm to fix energy crisis08:29 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
-
- Lahore Qalandars gift new car to skipper Shaheen Afridi for ‘great ...07:53 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
-
-
-
-
- TikToker Hareem Shah's latest video from a Turkey hospital leaves ...04:35 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022