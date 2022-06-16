Commercial feeders to be shut down from 7-10 pm to fix energy crisis
Web Desk
08:29 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
Commercial feeders to be shut down from 7-10 pm to fix energy crisis
ISLAMABAD – Power Division has decided to shut down commercial feeders from 7-10 pm across Pakistan in a bid to reduce energy and fuel consumption as part of an energy conservation plan.

Reports in local media said the officials will suspend power to commercial feeders after 7:00 pm for three hours to lessen electricity shortfall – a move that was opposed by traders.

The move comes as Pakistan aimed to lower energy consumption. Officials claimed that there would be no load-shedding on commercial feeders for the entire day while the extreme measure will help the government save at least 5,000 MW.

Furthermore, the power supply to agricultural tube wells will also be suspended from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm to save at least 3,000 MW.

Reports suggest that the Power Division will need the cabinet and the prime minister’s nod for these extreme measures.

Earlier, the National Economic Council (NEC) has decided to close markets across the country at 8:30pm as power outages worsen misery in the fifth most populous country

