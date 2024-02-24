Shahid Afridi among 10 booked in construction project fraud case

RAWALPINDI – A case was registered against former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi and nine others over alleged fraud in a housing society project.
The case has been registered at Rawat Police Station on a complaint lodged by an alleged victim named Abid bin Abdul Qudoos.
The other suspects named in the case include Sheikh Fawad Bashir, Shehzad Kayani, Umar Bashir, Farooq Bashir, Kashif, Usman, Nasira Bashir, Iftikhar Ilyas, Hafeezur Rehman and Malik Sohail Ahmed.
He alleged the suspects ran advertisements on electronic, print and social media featuring Shahid Afridi to persuade public to make an investment in the project, AAA Business Centre.
Persuaded by the advertisement, the victim said he booked two shops located on the mezzanine floor, adding that he had made full payment of Rs5.5 million for shop number 17 and Rs4 million for shop number 15 to the suspects through their company.
Now it has come to his knowledge that the suspects intentionally fooled people to fleece money, adding that stamp papers given to him were issued in past dates. He revealed that the rent agreement was also issued on a past-dated stamp paper.
He alleged that some of the agreements had been signed by Sheikh Fawad but the signature had been made by some other person.
He has accused the suspects of allotting a shop to multiple customers.
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 24, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
On Saturday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
