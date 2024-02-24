Shahid Afridi among 10 booked in construction project fraud case

RAWALPINDI – A case was registered against former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi and nine others over alleged fraud in a housing society project.

The case has been registered at Rawat Police Station on a complaint lodged by an alleged victim named Abid bin Abdul Qudoos.

The other suspects named in the case include Sheikh Fawad Bashir, Shehzad Kayani, Umar Bashir, Farooq Bashir, Kashif, Usman, Nasira Bashir, Iftikhar Ilyas, Hafeezur Rehman and Malik Sohail Ahmed.

He alleged the suspects ran advertisements on electronic, print and social media featuring Shahid Afridi to persuade public to make an investment in the project, AAA Business Centre.

Persuaded by the advertisement, the victim said he booked two shops located on the mezzanine floor, adding that he had made full payment of Rs5.5 million for shop number 17 and Rs4 million for shop number 15 to the suspects through their company.

Now it has come to his knowledge that the suspects intentionally fooled people to fleece money, adding that stamp papers given to him were issued in past dates. He revealed that the rent agreement was also issued on a past-dated stamp paper.

He alleged that some of the agreements had been signed by Sheikh Fawad but the signature had been made by some other person.

He has accused the suspects of allotting a shop to multiple customers.