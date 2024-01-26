Search

How to online check list of housing societies declared illegal by LDA?

26 Jan, 2024
How to online check list of housing societies declared illegal by LDA?

LAHORE – Lahore Development Authority (LDA) maintains a continuous process of comprehensive development planning for the area with the objective of preparing and implementing master plan.

It periodically updates such master plan and coordinates its implementation by the relevant authorities in the city. The authority also issues NOCs for establishment of new housing societies if they meet the requirements. 

However, several housing societies are operating in the provincial capital without getting approval from the LDA. Investing or buying plots in such societies can deprive the citizens from their money. 

In order to save people from investing in illegal housing societies, the LDA keeps the citizens updated time to time about the illegal projects.

It has uploaded the list of illegal societies on its official website. People can search the illegal societies by name online before making any investment or buying a plot. 

How to Check Illegal Housing Societies in Lahore?

People can check the status of the housing societies by visiting the official LDA website. They just need enter the name of the housing society to get information about the status of them.

05:18 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

How to online check list of housing societies declared illegal by LDA?

