How to online check list of housing societies declared illegal by LDA?

LAHORE – Lahore Development Authority (LDA) maintains a continuous process of comprehensive development planning for the area with the objective of preparing and implementing master plan.
It periodically updates such master plan and coordinates its implementation by the relevant authorities in the city. The authority also issues NOCs for establishment of new housing societies if they meet the requirements.
However, several housing societies are operating in the provincial capital without getting approval from the LDA. Investing or buying plots in such societies can deprive the citizens from their money.
In order to save people from investing in illegal housing societies, the LDA keeps the citizens updated time to time about the illegal projects.
It has uploaded the list of illegal societies on its official website. People can search the illegal societies by name online before making any investment or buying a plot.
People can check the status of the housing societies by visiting the official LDA website. They just need enter the name of the housing society to get information about the status of them.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 26, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.35 for selling.
Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.55.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.9
|281.35
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.55
|75.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.92
|751.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|29.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.62
|41.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.4
|917.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.5
|734.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.8
|323.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
