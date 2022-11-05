Special Sikh Yatri Train derailed while coming from Karachi to Nankana Sahib
Web Desk
12:33 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
Special Sikh Yatri Train derailed while coming from Karachi to Nankana Sahib
Share

LAHORE – Nine coaches of the Special Sikh Yatri Train, coming from Karachi to Nankana Sahib, got derailed between Shorkot and Peer Mahal stations on Saturday morning, according to state broadcaster.

A spokesman of Pakistan Railways confirmed to Radio Pakistan that there was no casualty or injury.

Due to immediate action by the Railways administration, he spokesperson added, most of the passengers have been adjusted in the first portion of the Train, and dispatched to Nanka Sahib.

Under directions of Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, a three-member Inquiry Committee has been set up to probe into the incident.

The birth celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak are beginning at Nankana Sahib from Sunday.

According to a press release issued by Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, Pakistan has issued 2,942 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India – in addition to the visas granted to Sikh pilgrims participating in the celebrations from other countries.

During the visit, the Sikh pilgrims will go to Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib. They will enter Pakistan tomorrow and return to India on 15th of this month.

More From This Category
Imran Khan attack: PTI leaders booked over ...
02:12 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
PM Shehbaz set for maiden Egypt visit to jointly ...
01:44 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
Spewing of venom against state institutions won't ...
01:05 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
Beaconhouse holds 15th Edition of the ‘School ...
10:31 AM | 5 Nov, 2022
ISPR rejects "baseless and irresponsible ...
11:19 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
More details pour in about the man who attacked ...
10:51 PM | 4 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Kumail Nanjiani to collect funds for flood victims
08:12 PM | 4 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr