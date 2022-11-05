Special Sikh Yatri Train derailed while coming from Karachi to Nankana Sahib
LAHORE – Nine coaches of the Special Sikh Yatri Train, coming from Karachi to Nankana Sahib, got derailed between Shorkot and Peer Mahal stations on Saturday morning, according to state broadcaster.
A spokesman of Pakistan Railways confirmed to Radio Pakistan that there was no casualty or injury.
Due to immediate action by the Railways administration, he spokesperson added, most of the passengers have been adjusted in the first portion of the Train, and dispatched to Nanka Sahib.
Under directions of Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, a three-member Inquiry Committee has been set up to probe into the incident.
The birth celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak are beginning at Nankana Sahib from Sunday.
According to a press release issued by Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, Pakistan has issued 2,942 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India – in addition to the visas granted to Sikh pilgrims participating in the celebrations from other countries.
During the visit, the Sikh pilgrims will go to Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib. They will enter Pakistan tomorrow and return to India on 15th of this month.
