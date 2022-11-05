PM Shehbaz set for maiden Egypt visit to jointly chair COP27 moot

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a two-day visit to Cairo as Egypt’s President invited the Pakistani premier to co-chair the COP27 conference.

The premier will jointly chair United Nations Climate Change Conference for this year as he received the honor in light of being vocal at global and regional forums, regarding the need for an urgent climate action plan.

Several world leaders, heads of governments and international financial institutions and analysts, and climate activists will attend the moot.

In the two-day conference, PM will discuss the climate crisis on a global level. The upcoming moot will be the 27th meeting organized by the United Nations to tackle climate change and the need for sustainable solutions.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz visited the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State and Government, Samarkand, and the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, New York, where he voiced immediate action on climate change.