At least 30 dead, dozens injured in Rohri train crash
11:07 PM | 28 Feb, 2020
Share
ROHRI – At least 30 people were killed and dozens others injured after a passenger train collided with a bus near Rohri on Friday.
According to the Sukkur division commissioner, the injured women and children were shifted to Taluka Hospital Rohri and Civil Hospital Sukkur.
Reports in local media suggest the Pakistan Express train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi when it hit a bus at a railway crossing.
This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly
-
-
- Subversion12:55 PM | 29 Feb, 2020
-
- PM Imran urges int'l community to accept and stop brutal reality of ...11:36 AM | 29 Feb, 2020
-
-
- Taylor Swift transforms into 'The Man' for her new music video04:12 PM | 28 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019