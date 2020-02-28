At least 30 dead, dozens injured in Rohri train crash

ROHRI – At least 30 people were killed and dozens others injured after a passenger train collided with a bus near Rohri on Friday.

According to the Sukkur division commissioner, the injured women and children were shifted to Taluka Hospital Rohri and Civil Hospital Sukkur.

Reports in local media suggest the Pakistan Express train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi when it hit a bus at a railway crossing.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly