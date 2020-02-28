PSL 2020 – Match 11: Peshawar Zalmi beat Lahore Qalandars by 16 runs
Share
RAWALPINDI – Lahore Qalandars faced another humiliating defeat in their PSL 2020 clash with Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday night.
Qalandars won the toss and chose to bowl first. Batting first, Zalmi set a 133-run target for Qalandars in 12 overs as rain suspended play for few hours.
Squads
Peshawar Zalmi
Darren Sammy (captain), Hasan Ali, Kieron Pollard (partial tournament), Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, Umar Amin, Tom Banton, Shoaib Malik, Liam Dawson, Mohammad Mohsin, Rahat Ali, Lewis Gregory, Adil Amin, Amir Khan, Aamir Ali, Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Carlos Brathwaite (partial tournament)
Lahore Qalandars
Sohail Akhtar (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Usman Shinwari, Haris Rauf, Salman Butt, Chris Lynn, Samit Patel, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ben Dunk, Farzan Raja, Jaahid Ali, Muhammad Faizan, Dane Vilas, Dilbar Hussain.
-
- Subversion12:55 PM | 29 Feb, 2020
-
- PM Imran urges int'l community to accept and stop brutal reality of ...11:36 AM | 29 Feb, 2020
- At least five dead in Kasur paper mill boiler explosion11:06 AM | 29 Feb, 2020
-
- Taylor Swift transforms into 'The Man' for her new music video04:12 PM | 28 Feb, 2020
- Canada will no longer pay for Harry and Meghan's security03:56 PM | 28 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019