PSL 2020 – Match 11: Peshawar Zalmi beat Lahore Qalandars by 16 runs

RAWALPINDI – Lahore Qalandars faced another humiliating defeat in their PSL 2020 clash with Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday night.

Qalandars won the toss and chose to bowl first. Batting first, Zalmi set a 133-run target for Qalandars in 12 overs as rain suspended play for few hours.

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi

Darren Sammy (captain), Hasan Ali, Kieron Pollard (partial tournament), Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, Umar Amin, Tom Banton, Shoaib Malik, Liam Dawson, Mohammad Mohsin, Rahat Ali, Lewis Gregory, Adil Amin, Amir Khan, Aamir Ali, Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Carlos Brathwaite (partial tournament)

Lahore Qalandars

Sohail Akhtar (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Usman Shinwari, Haris Rauf, Salman Butt, Chris Lynn, Samit Patel, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ben Dunk, Farzan Raja, Jaahid Ali, Muhammad Faizan, Dane Vilas, Dilbar Hussain.