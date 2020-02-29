FM Qureshi represents Pakistan in signing ceremony of US-Afghan Taliban peace agreement today
Wasif Rashid
09:29 AM | 29 Feb, 2020
FM Qureshi represents Pakistan in signing ceremony of US-Afghan Taliban peace agreement today
Share

DOHA - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will participate as representative of Pakistan in the signing ceremony of the peace agreement between the United States (US) and Afghan Taliban to be held in Doha today (Saturday).

According to media details, Representatives and foreign ministers from 50 countries will attend the signing ceremony of the agreement.

Meanwhile, talking to Pakistani community in Qatar, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said peace agreement between the United States and Afghan Taliban will open new avenues of development in the region.

He said peace in Afghanistan will open up our links with Central Asia.

The Foreign Minister said with peace and stability, there will be numerous opportunities for promoting bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has paid a heavy price for peace by sacrificing lives of our security forces, police and civilians.

He said peace in Afghanistan will enable Pakistan to benefit from the CASA 1000 power project and overcome the energy crisis in the country.

More From This Category
PM Imran urges int'l community to accept and stop ...
11:36 AM | 29 Feb, 2020
At least five dead in Kasur paper mill boiler ...
11:06 AM | 29 Feb, 2020
Pakistan allows over 300 citizens to return from ...
10:40 AM | 29 Feb, 2020
FM Qureshi represents Pakistan in signing ...
09:29 AM | 29 Feb, 2020
FM Qureshi inaugurates new Pakistan embassy ...
11:23 PM | 28 Feb, 2020
At least 30 dead, dozens injured in Rohri train ...
11:07 PM | 28 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Taylor Swift transforms into 'The Man' for her new music video
04:12 PM | 28 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr