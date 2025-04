RAWALPINDI – Islamabad United won the toss and chose to bat against Peshawar Zalmi in the fifth match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

The match is being played in Rawalpindi.

This is the second match for both teams in the tournament. Islamabad United have 2 points, while Peshawar Zalmi are still searching for their first win.

Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi lost their opening match to Quetta Gladiators, whereas Islamabad United defeated Lahore Qalandars in their first game.