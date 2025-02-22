Where to watch PAK vs IND Champions Trophy clash in Karachi, other Sindh cities?

KARACHI – A high-voltage clash between Pakistan and India of Champions Trophy 2025 is set to take place on Sunday (February 22).

As fans are excited for the thrilling event, the Sindh government has decided to install screens in various districts, including Karachi to broadcast the live match.

Cricket enthusiasts will be able to enjoy the match with great excitement at these locations.

In Karachi, large screens will be installed at Korangi No. 5, Peoples House (near Indus Hospital), the beach (Nishan Pakistan), and Gulistan-e-Jauhar Youth Club (near Darul Sehat Hospital).

In Hyderabad, it will be shown at the Sindh Sports Board Hostel (near Niaz Stadium), while in interior Sindh, facilities will be provided at Ghotki’s Sardar Ghulam Mohammad Khan Mehr Sports Complex, Khairpur’s Mumtaz Ground, Shaheed Benazirabad’s Badminton Hall (Bilawal Sports Complex), Shikarpur’s Youth Development Center, Thatta, Malir Sports Complex, Dadu, and other districts.

Cricket fans can come to these places with their families and friends to enjoy the match in an atmosphere similar to a stadium.