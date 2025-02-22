Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Champions Trophy 2025: Australia takes on England in crucial contest today

LAHORE – Australia and England will face off in an exciting match-up of Champions Trophy 2025 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, today.

The cut-throat nature of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 means this match will be pivotal to the fortunes of both sides with just two teams progressing through to the semi-finals from the Group B.

A win in today’s match will increase the changes for Australia or England to qualify for the final four while a defeat will make every upcoming match do-or-die for them.

Australia will be hoping for big performances from the likes of Travis Head and Adam Zampa, while key pacer Jofra Archer and skipper Jos Buttler are sure to play a crucial role for England.

It’s always a tough clash to predict when these two rivals meet and this match looks no different.

Squads:

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly

England: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

