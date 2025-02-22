UAE rolls out New Visa System with revised Bank Statement, Biometric checks

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

DUBAI – Pakistani travellers moving to United Arab Emirates UAE must follow revised Visa Process as the Gulf nation made changes to its visa policy, rolling out mandatory online application system for all visa types, alongside a new processing fee.

All visa applicants are now required to submit their applications through an online portal, with processing fee set at $69 per person, with payments to be made into a designated Al-Falah Bank account.

UAE Visa Fee 2025

After new changes, the visa fee in Pakistani currency stands around 19,200 in local currency.

As part of the updated procedure, applicants will receive a notification after submission and must provide a set of required documents when presenting their applications to the embassy. These documents include a bank statement showing a minimum balance of $5,000 or an equivalent amount, proof of accommodation bookings, and a confirmed return ticket.

A valid passport with at least six months remaining is also required for all applicants.

The new guidelines also impact children’s visa applications. Children under the age of 5 are exempt from visiting the visa centre, while those aged 6 to 15 will have their photograph taken at the centre. Children aged 15 and older must visit the centre in person.

The embassy confirmed that biometric verification and visa processing will be carried out at the visa centre.

This changes in UAE visa system was to streamline application process and enhance security through biometric checks, making it more efficient for both applicants and authorities.

 

