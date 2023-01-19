UAE Visa, Emirates ID cost goes up in fresh overhaul

DUBAI - There has been a recent increase in the cost of issuance of Emirates ID and visas in the United Arab Emirates, it has emerged.
Travel agents are confirming the price hike which is likely to affect thousands of visa seekers in days to come. Meanwhile, a customer care agent at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has also confirmed that its fees have gone up by Dh100. The agent was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times that the fee increase applies to all ICP services.
As per the price hike, the unofficial details say Emirates ID will now cost Dh370 instead of Dh270. The cost of one-month visit visa stands at Dh370 instead of Dh270.
Moreover, travel agents are highlighting that visit visas issued from Dubai have remained unchanged but the price increase has taken effect from Wednesday affecting 30- and 60-day tourist visas, Emirates IDs, and all other e-channel services.
The UAE is bringing in a lot of changes in the system of issuing visas and permits. Recently, it emerged that visit visas could no longer be extended within the UAE, compelling holders to exit the country and come back on a fresh visa; the relaxation was given during the Covid era but it has been withdrawn now.
The ICP also recently standardised the fine on overstaying visas in the country under which tourist and visit visa holders who overstay will pay Dh50 a day instead of Dh100. The emirate is introducing new laws almost every week affecting tourists and visitors.
One of the most remarkable change introduced recently is extension of Abu Dhabi Golden Visa validity to 10 years instead of five.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 19, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.65
|239.15
|Euro
|EUR
|268.25
|270.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|306
|309
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.4
|69
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|172.5
|173.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|606.79
|611.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|185.3
|186.65
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34
|34.25
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.23
|33.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.19
|29.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.46
|2.50
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|744.87
|749.87
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.69
|146.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|592.57
|597.06
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.68
|63.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246.07
|247.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.95
|7.05
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,850 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,480.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,200 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Karachi
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Islamabad
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Peshawar
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Quetta
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Sialkot
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Attock
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Gujranwala
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Jehlum
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Multan
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Gujrat
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Nawabshah
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Chakwal
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Hyderabad
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Nowshehra
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Sargodha
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Faisalabad
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Mirpur
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
