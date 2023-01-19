Syeda Bushra reveals last wish of late Aamir Liaquat

Syeda Bushra Iqbal, the ex-wife of the late televangilist and politician Aamir Liaquat, has revealed that his post-mortem was halted according to his own will.

In an interview given on the occasion of a court appearance in the video leak case related to the arrest of Liaqauat’s widow Dania Shah, Bushra stated that there was no dispute over Aamir's property and that his house remains sealed to this day. She also said that she is fighting this case at her own expense.

According to Bushra, Aamir's post-mortem was stopped because of a will that he had made to his friend Saqib, in which he stated that if anything ever happened to him, he did not want a post-mortem to be performed. After Aamir's medical report found no marks or evidence of injury, his children decided not to proceed with the post-mortem process.

Furthermore, she added that regarding Aamir's property, the biggest property of Aamir, his children, are with her.

Aamir Liaquat Hussain – who was also a PTI MNA from a Karachi constituency – was found unconscious at his house situated in Khudadad Colony of the metropolis, according to his servant Javaid. The 50-year-old was rushed to a hospital where he could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead.

According to sources, the anchor had the door of his room locked from the inside. The servant knocked on it several times in the morning but to no avail. He revealed that Dr Aamir had complained of chest pain on Wednesday night.