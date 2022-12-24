Search

Aamir Liaquat’s widow Dania moves sessions court for bail in video leak case

06:20 PM | 24 Dec, 2022
Source: Aamir Liaquat (Instagram)

KARACHI – Dania Shah, the widow of late TV host and politician Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain, filed a bail petition in a session court in the Sindh capital in a case related to leak of objectionable videos.

Shah lodged the petition through her counsel Liaquat Gabol, arguing that the case against her based on fake and baseless allegations.

Saying the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has no evidence against her, she plead the session court to grant her bail in the case.

A day earlier, a judicial magistrate denied bail to her in the same case. The FIA's Cybercrime Wing had charged her with distributing compromising videos of her late husband. After reviewing both sides' arguments, the judicial magistrate East decided not to grant relief to her. Instead, the court sent her to jail on judicial remand.

Dania was arrested by FIA Cybercrime Wing earlier this month from the Punjab city of Lodhran for allegedly leaking and making viral a private video of Aamir Liaquat “without his consent”.

A complaint in this regard had been filed by Aamir Liaquat’s daughter from first wife, Bushra.

Dania has maintained that she did not share any video on social media. In her latest interview, she claimed that Aamir himself never filed any complaint against her in his life, and she was being implicated in cases to deprive her of her right to inheritance.

‘I filmed Aamir Liaquat’s indecent clips on his request’, Dania Shah makes shocking revelations in latest interview

