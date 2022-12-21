‘I filmed Aamir Liaquat’s indecent clips on his request’, Dania Shah makes shocking revelations in latest interview

Aamir Liaquat Hussain's third wife, Dania Shah has made startling revelations days after being held for allegedly leaking indecent videos of the late televangelist.
The late politician and celebrity was found dead at his home earlier this year reportedly suffering from severe mental distress due to relentless online trolling after Dania leveled serious allegations against him and his indecent clips surfaced.
In her latest interview with a local news channel, Dania denied leaking obscene videos online and blamed social media without pointing out any specific individual or media outlet.
Shah confessed to have original clips on her mobile phone and acted clueless about how those clips went viral. She also mentioned approaching legal experts to catch the culprits who leaked the clips online.
Dania claimed that Aamir wanted his bold clips shared on media, and mentioned that she filmed her late husband at his behest. She also agreed to face stern punishment if found guilty in the proceedings.
She further mentioned selling the mobile phone, which was used to shoot those clips, citing financial plights amid legal tussle. Dania also offered reconciliation to Aamir’s former wife and children.
Seeks bail in obscene video case
Dania Shah, the third wife of late televangelist Aamir Liaquat, filed a bail application at a local sessions court, days after court sent her to jail on judicial remand in a case related to controversial videos.
In the petition, Shah's counsel maintained that the case filed against her wais fabricated, with an aim to deprive her of her right to inheritance.
Last week, a local court sent Dania Shah to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in the case of filming and subsequently leaking private videos of her husband. Judicial Magistrate District East rejected FIA's request for Dania's physical remand and sent her to prison on two-week judicial remand.
