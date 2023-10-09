Search

US dollar drops to six-month low against Pakistani rupee

10:32 AM | 9 Oct, 2023
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its recovery on Monday as the dollar has dropped to six-month low in interbank market. 

Data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed that the local currency appreciated by Rs1.04 as the greenback closed at Rs281.65 as compared to Friday’s Rs282.69.

The rupee posted consecutive 23 recovery sessions (+9.0%, PKR 25.4) against dollar since Sep 5, 2023. This is the highest number of consecutive positive sessions against the dollar.

In interbank market, the greenback depreciated by Rs1 to close at Rs280.50. 

The free fall of the dollar started after the government launched a crackdown on dollars’ smuggling and hoarding. The operation has full support from the military leadership, who has vowed to curb spectrum of illegal activities to rid of economic losses.

Lately, Pakistani rupee emerged as world's top-performing currency against USD, with staggering appreciation of nearly 10 percent.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 9, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 9, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.65 281.65
Euro EUR 294.1 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 176.25 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 757.11 765.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.1 39.5
Danish Krone DKK 39.69 40.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.62
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 920.53 929.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.61 168.61
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 739.41 747.41
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.36 313.86
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 9, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,200 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 169,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 9 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Karachi PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Islamabad PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Peshawar PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Quetta PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Sialkot PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Attock PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Gujranwala PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Jehlum PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Multan PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Bahawalpur PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Gujrat PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Nawabshah PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Chakwal PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Hyderabad PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Nowshehra PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Sargodha PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Faisalabad PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Mirpur PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270

