Netherlands vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 match Live Streaming details

11:08 AM | 9 Oct, 2023
icc world cup 2023
Source: representational picture

New Zealand will face off with a weaker opponent in the Netherlands in their second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. 

The Dutch will take on injured New Zealand today in the sixth game of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup today on Monday at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Black Caps will be looking to dominate today after thrashing England in the mega event opener, the team is currently ranked number one with a staggering 2.149 net run rate (NRR).

The team however misses skipper Kane Williamson, who is still recovering from an injury whereas the Dutch eye comes back in today’s game. Scott Edwards led squad fell short against Pakistan by a huge margin in their first game in World Cup 2023.

The pitch at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi Stadium offers helps bowlers with greater bounce, and batters could also score big as the game moves. In past matches, New Zealand remained in a dominating position over the Netherlands. Both teams locked horns in four games with the Kiwis emerging winners all the time.

As fans in India will watch ICC World Cup at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, millions will watch the action online.

Netherlands vs New Zealand Live Streaming Details

Netherlands vs New Zealand live streaming in Pakistan

Netherlands vs New Zealand match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha and ARY ZAP.

The match is being telecasted live on PTV Sports and A-Sports.

Online platforms Android iOS Web
tapmad TV Link Link Link
ARY Zap Link Link Link
Tamasha Link Link Link
Daraz Link Link Link

Netherlands vs New Zealand World Cup match streaming in India

The match is being live-streamed at Disney+Hotstar. The warm-up match will also be telecasted live on the Start Sports TV channels in India.

Netherlands face off New Zealand in sixth World Cup 2023 match today

