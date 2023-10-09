Saba Qamar, Yumna Zaidi among Pakistani celebs take a stand with Palestine amid Israel-Gaza war

Celebrities have been vocal about the independence of Palestine as the death toll in Gaza climbed to 436 after Israel pummeled densely territory with airstrikes in response to the Hamas attack.
As of Monday, Gaza’s death toll includes 81 children and 61 women, while over 2,000 people have been injured.
The recent skirmishes started when Hamas launched a surprise assault on Israel on Saturday, firing thousands of rockets, killing Israeli soldiers, and taking hostages of civil, and military officials including some foreigners.
As the fighting continued, people around the world have been speaking up about the attack and calling on world leaders to do something.
Pakistani stars including Saba Qamar, Yumna Zaidi, and Dananeer Mobeen took to social media and reiterated solidarity with Palestine.
From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free! InshaAllah ????????— Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) October 8, 2023
I'm Not From Palestine But When You Bleed I Bleed Too Because! We Are All One Ummah! ✊ ????????????????— Huma Zehra (@HumaZhr) October 8, 2023
My Heart is With Palestine ????@yumnazaidi3#SupportGaza #طوفان_الأقصى pic.twitter.com/ArilzIgsvg
Pakistani political leaders also strongly condemned Israel's 'disproportionate reaction' to Saturday's surprise attacks by Hamas, which has been fighting against the Israeli occupation of Palestine for a long time.
Leaders also called for immediate resolution of the territorial conflict, observing that Israel was depriving the Palestinians of their right to self-determination.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 9, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.5
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.2
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.62
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,600 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 167,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Karachi
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Quetta
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Attock
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Multan
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
