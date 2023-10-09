Search

Saba Qamar, Yumna Zaidi among Pakistani celebs take a stand with Palestine amid Israel-Gaza war

Saba Qamar, Yumna Zaidi among Pakistani celebs take a stand with Palestine amid Israel-Gaza war

Celebrities have been vocal about the independence of Palestine as the death toll in Gaza climbed to 436 after Israel pummeled densely territory with airstrikes in response to the Hamas attack.

As of Monday, Gaza’s death toll includes 81 children and 61 women, while over 2,000 people have been injured.

The recent skirmishes started when Hamas launched a surprise assault on Israel on Saturday, firing thousands of rockets, killing Israeli soldiers, and taking hostages of civil, and military officials including some foreigners.

As the fighting continued, people around the world have been speaking up about the attack and calling on world leaders to do something.

Pakistani stars including Saba Qamar, Yumna Zaidi, and Dananeer Mobeen took to social media and reiterated solidarity with Palestine.

Pakistani political leaders also strongly condemned Israel's 'disproportionate reaction' to Saturday's surprise attacks by Hamas, which has been fighting against the Israeli occupation of Palestine for a long time. 

Leaders also called for immediate resolution of the territorial conflict, observing that Israel was depriving the Palestinians of their right to self-determination.

Pakistani political leaders condemn Israeli air strikes on Palestinians as death toll rises to 313

