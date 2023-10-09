Search

David Warner breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record to score fastest 1000 ODI World Cup runs

12:09 PM | 9 Oct, 2023
World Cup 2023
Australian batsman David Warner became the fastest player to reach 1,000 runs in Cricket World Cups after hitting the mark in only 19 innings.

The left-hander notched 1,000 runs in Cricket World Cups while scoring 41 in Australia’s opening match of the 2023 edition but was unable to prevent their loss to India.

Warner however claimed the run-scoring record from India legend Tendulkar, as well as former South Africa skipper de Villiers, after they each took 20 innings to reach 1,000 runs in Cricket World Cups.

Tendulkar still holds the record for the most runs at the showpiece event with 2,278 runs in 45 matches at six Cricket World Cups from 1992 to 2011.

Warner now has a total of 1,033 runs after appearing in the three Cricket World Cups since 2015.

ICC Hall of Famer and India great Sachin Tendulkar joins ICC Digital Insider Tanvi Shah to reflect on India's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2011 triumph and their hopes of winning another trophy on home soil in 2023

Rohit Sharma could equal Warner’s record when India plays Afghanistan on 11 October, with the opener currently 22 runs short of 1,000 runs from 18 innings at Cricket World Cups.

The India captain failed to add to his career tally in the victory over Australia after being trapped in front for a duck off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood.

India beat Australia by 6 wickets to make winning start at World Cup 2023

