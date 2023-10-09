David Warner breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record to score fastest 1000 ODI World Cup runs

Australian batsman David Warner became the fastest player to reach 1,000 runs in Cricket World Cups after hitting the mark in only 19 innings.
The left-hander notched 1,000 runs in Cricket World Cups while scoring 41 in Australia’s opening match of the 2023 edition but was unable to prevent their loss to India.
Warner however claimed the run-scoring record from India legend Tendulkar, as well as former South Africa skipper de Villiers, after they each took 20 innings to reach 1,000 runs in Cricket World Cups.
Tendulkar still holds the record for the most runs at the showpiece event with 2,278 runs in 45 matches at six Cricket World Cups from 1992 to 2011.
Warner now has a total of 1,033 runs after appearing in the three Cricket World Cups since 2015.
Rohit Sharma could equal Warner’s record when India plays Afghanistan on 11 October, with the opener currently 22 runs short of 1,000 runs from 18 innings at Cricket World Cups.
The India captain failed to add to his career tally in the victory over Australia after being trapped in front for a duck off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 9, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.65
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.1
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176.25
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.62
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,200 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 169,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Karachi
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Quetta
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Attock
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Multan
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
