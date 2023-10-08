India need 200 runs against Australia to make winning start at World Cup 2023

CHENNAI – Australia failed to register a competitive score as India remained ruthless during Sunday’s action at MA Chidambaram Stadium, and Kangaroos could hit only two sixes in the entire innings.

Pat Cummins-led squad never recovered from the fall of early wickets, especially of Marsh, and found themselves in hot waters when Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green returned to the pavilion.

David Warner scored 41, and Steve Smith played a knock of 46 off 71 in what is said to be a slow and steady partnership, but Warner's wicket triggered a collapse of Kangaroos.

Indian bowlers displayed A-game, led by Ravindra Jadeja’s 3-28, who helped his side to book Australia for 199 in their first match.

Innings break!



Australia are all out for 199 courtesy of a solid bowling performance from #TeamIndia ????????



Ravindra Jadeja the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/28 ????????



Ravindra Jadeja the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/28

Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first against India in their debut match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 in Chennai on Sunday.

India's recent triumph in the ODI series against Australia, which they won 2-1 just before the World Cup, provides a significant confidence boost for the squad led by Rohit Sharma.

Toss news from Chennai ????



Australia win the toss and elect to bat first in their opening #CWC23 encounter ????



Ishan Kishan comes in place of Shubman Gill for India ????



Australia win the toss and elect to bat first in their opening #CWC23 encounter. Ishan Kishan comes in place of Shubman Gill for India

As one of the tournament's top contenders, India aim to kickstart their campaign with a victory against the formidable Australian team.

India’s batting lineup is the strongest on paper and consists of the veritable superstars of world cricket. Virat Kohli is on the verge of breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time ODI centuries’ record, while skipper Rohit Sharma wants to make up for missing out on the 2011 tournament.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are expected to lead India’s bowling attack on Sunday, with wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja as automatic choices. All-rounder Hardik Pandya fits in as the third pacer.

Australian batsmen, however, have a rich experience of Indian conditions, and almost all of them are linked up with IPL franchises. David Warner, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell spend a lot of time playing in Indian conditions.

Pacers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc will lead the Australia bowling, while wrist-spinner Adam Zampa has enjoyed success in Indian conditions – 27 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 30.77.

Squads:

India’s XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia’s XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins (c).