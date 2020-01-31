PSL 5: Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi meets PM Imran

ISLAMABAD - Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi on Friday met Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

They discussed promoting and strengthening sports in the country. The premier shed light on the importance of enhancing Pakistan’s policies on sport. He stressed that the government will hold meetings and create robust policies to help build sports in Pakistan.

PM mentioned that having Hashim Amla involved with Peshawar Zalmi is excellent news, as he is a wonderful cricketer and a great man.

He also said that having top international cricketers take part in PSL 5 is a huge asset for the country.

Imran Khan also added that Peshawar Zalmi have done very well in the past, and he is confident that they will be a major force to contend with in PSL 5.