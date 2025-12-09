How Temu Helps This 16-Year-Old Futsal Player Step Up Her Game

Aiman Ali, a lead striker for Karachi City Club, hopes to become a professional futsal player. The 16-year-old Karachi native keeps a rigorous training schedule, running up to 8 km four days a week. The intensity means that her gear wears down quickly.

For Aiman, who competes in youth futsal tournaments across Pakistan, finding reliable, accessible equipment was a challenge. It was also difficult for Aiman and her parents to source an array of professional futsal gear at local stores and other online platforms.

The situation changed when they discovered global marketplace Temu, which offers a wide selection of sports equipment. Aiman was able to purchase a variety of gear — including futsal shoes, shin guards, compression socks, and training accessories — all from one platform.

“Good gear makes a big difference in daily training,” Aiman said. “Temu gave me options that were reliable, and the reviews from global consumers helped me choose what worked best for me.”

Among her purchases on Temu, Aiman likes her pair of lightweight, sky-blue futsal shoes best. “They fit better than many of the options I bought before,” she said, adding that the breathable fabric makes them ideal for Karachi’s hot climate.

Futsal is a variant of standard football, played with five players per side on a smaller pitch. The sport has been gaining popularity in Pakistan, where numerous such tournaments and courts have emerged in urban areas such as Karachi and Lahore. Aiman’s team recently won the 2025 Women’s Futsal National Cup in Karachi.

Aiman is now focused on making the team for the 2026 South Asian Football Federation Futsal Championship and hopes that taking part in such competitions will open more doors to a professional career.

“Representing Pakistan, even at a junior level, motivates me to keep improving,” Aiman said. “Every step I take now helps me prepare for the future.”