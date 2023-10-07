South Africa to face Sri Lanka in ICC World Cup 2023 action today

NEW DELHI – South Africa and Sri Lanka will lock horns today to kick start their World Cup 2023 campaign on a positive note. The game will be played at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Proteas and Lankan Lions are entering the venue without several key pacers as Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala are not available and for Sri Lanka, leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and top pacers Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Madushanka are not part of squad.

As Nortje will miss today’s game, South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and Gerald Coetzee will try their luck to give a tough time to opponents.

For the island nation, spin duo Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage will remain under pressure.

Today’s match between two sides would be interesting as the Lankans would like to recover from the 2023 Asia Cup final defeat and subpar performances in the warm-up games for the main cricket event.

In two warm-up matches, Sri Lanka faced losses in both games against Bangladesh and Afghanistan. South Africa also lost their warm-up game against New Zealand.

In the past, both sides have faced each other 80 times in this format, and Proteas bagged 45 matches and Sri Lanka aced 33.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s stadium will help spinners, and both teams will look to bowl first under current circumstances.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Squads

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Sri Lanka: Kusal-Mendis, Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana