Babar Azam gets luxury car as gift

Recognizing his exceptional performance throughout the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9, Peshawar Zalmi’s owner, Javed Afridi, presented his franchise’s captain, Babar Azam, with a luxury car on Monday.
Afridi shared a post on his X handle (formerly Twitter), showcasing Babar seated inside his new car alongside Afridi. Babar emerged as the highest scorer of the tournament, accumulating 569 runs in 11 innings at an impressive average of 56.90, including five half-centuries and a century.
Despite being favored to win, Zalmi faced defeat in both knockout games against Multan Sultans and Islamabad United, respectively.
Babar, currently leading the Pakistan side in the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand, has steered the team in a competitive contest. With the series tied at 1-1, the remaining two matches will be held at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.
In the third T20I, which Pakistan lost by seven wickets, Babar surpassed Aaron Finch to become the leading run-scorer as T20I captain, accumulating 2246* runs in 67 innings. Notably, he holds the record as Pakistan's leading run-getter in this format, amassing 3749 runs in 105 innings, featuring 33 fifties and three centuries.
Babar's leadership role was reaffirmed in white-ball formats before the commencement of the New Zealand series, while Shaheen Afridi was relieved from the captaincy after just one series.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
