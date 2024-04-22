Search

Babar Azam gets luxury car as gift

Web Desk
11:55 PM | 22 Apr, 2024
Babar Azam gets luxury car as gift
Source: Instagram

Recognizing his exceptional performance throughout the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9, Peshawar Zalmi’s owner, Javed Afridi, presented his franchise’s captain, Babar Azam, with a luxury car on Monday.

Afridi shared a post on his X handle (formerly Twitter), showcasing Babar seated inside his new car alongside Afridi. Babar emerged as the highest scorer of the tournament, accumulating 569 runs in 11 innings at an impressive average of 56.90, including five half-centuries and a century.

Despite being favored to win, Zalmi faced defeat in both knockout games against Multan Sultans and Islamabad United, respectively.

Babar, currently leading the Pakistan side in the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand, has steered the team in a competitive contest. With the series tied at 1-1, the remaining two matches will be held at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

In the third T20I, which Pakistan lost by seven wickets, Babar surpassed Aaron Finch to become the leading run-scorer as T20I captain, accumulating 2246* runs in 67 innings. Notably, he holds the record as Pakistan's leading run-getter in this format, amassing 3749 runs in 105 innings, featuring 33 fifties and three centuries.

Babar's leadership role was reaffirmed in white-ball formats before the commencement of the New Zealand series, while Shaheen Afridi was relieved from the captaincy after just one series.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

