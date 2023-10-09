Imran Khan, Qureshi to be indicted in cipher case on Oct 17

ISLAMABAD – A special court on Monday announced the indictment of PTI chairman and his second in line Shah Mahmood Qureshi in cipher case on October 17, 2023.

Session Judge Abu Alhasnaat heard the case in Adiala Jail, and decided that top PTI leaders will be indicted. Imran Khan and former foreign minister were produced before the court established in Adiala Jail during Monday's hearing.

Meanwhile, challans were formally handed over to Mr Khan and Shah Mahmood. Special prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi, lawyer Salman Safdar, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team, and investigation officer attended the court proceedings.

After brief arguments, the special court adjourned the case till October 17.

During today's hearing, a limited PTI lawyers were allowed to enter Adiala Jail to hear the case against Chairman PTI.

Khan, 71, is facing over 150 cases including one related to leaking of state secrets. The case was registered under Official Secrets Act as officials blames PTI chief of divulging the contents of a classified cipher written by Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington.

The leader known for populist politics remained behind bars for more than two months, as he was detained in the Toshakhana case. IHC revoked his jail sentence on August 29, but he could not be freed as he had already been arrested in the cipher case from jail.