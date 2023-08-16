Ex-PM Imran Khan booked for missing controversial US cipher

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan for missing the US cipher, which allegedly contained evidence that his government was overthrown under a planning.
The case was registered against the former premier by the anti-terrorism wing of the agency. The joint investigation team (JIT), already probing the cipher case, would also conduct the investigation into the fresh case.
Khan waved a letter at a public gathering in Islamabad on March 27, 2022, claiming that it was the evidence of an “international conspiracy” backed by the United States to topple his government.
Following his claims, the FIA launched an investigation against Khan, who has been named in more than 150 civil and criminal cases, for allegedly making public a confidential diplomatic cable and keeping it in his possession.
Later, it emerged that the PTI chief has lost the copy of the cipher, written by then Pakistan’s ambassador to the US.
Last month, Imran Khan’s former principal secretary Azam Khan made headlines as he accused former prime minister of using US cypher to create a false narrative against the military establishment and then opposition.
Azam Khan, known as a close aide of the PTI chairman, recorded his statement against PTI chairman accusing him of peddling a sham narrative about the US regime's cypher controversy.
In his statement, Azam Khan then Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi already discussed the cypher with PTI chief, which latter termed as language blunder from Washington saying that cypher can now be manipulated for creating a narrative against establishment and opposition.
Khan allegedly used cypher to manipulate the public's attention towards foreign involvement in NCM by the opposition, Azam Khan said. He further mentioned that Imran Khan said to him that he will show the cypher in front of public and twist the narrative that a foreign conspiracy is being hatched in collusion with local partners and play victim card.
KARACHI – Pakistani currency continues to remain under pressure against the dollar as uncertainty looms after the interim government takes over the reins of power of crisis hit country.
The local currency, which was already struggling, further depreciated by Rs1.99 on Wednesday, and PKR was being quoted at 293.50, in the inter-bank market.
A day earlier, the embattled rupee had closed at its weakest level since May 11 against the greenback, settling at 291.51.
During the previous sessions, rupee saw massive depreciation and it was hovered between 286-288 against US dollar.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,900 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.