Ex-PM Imran Khan booked for missing controversial US cipher

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan for missing the US cipher, which allegedly contained evidence that his government was overthrown under a planning.

The case was registered against the former premier by the anti-terrorism wing of the agency. The joint investigation team (JIT), already probing the cipher case, would also conduct the investigation into the fresh case.

Khan waved a letter at a public gathering in Islamabad on March 27, 2022, claiming that it was the evidence of an “international conspiracy” backed by the United States to topple his government.

Following his claims, the FIA launched an investigation against Khan, who has been named in more than 150 civil and criminal cases, for allegedly making public a confidential diplomatic cable and keeping it in his possession.

Later, it emerged that the PTI chief has lost the copy of the cipher, written by then Pakistan’s ambassador to the US.

Last month, Imran Khan’s former principal secretary Azam Khan made headlines as he accused former prime minister of using US cypher to create a false narrative against the military establishment and then opposition.

Azam Khan, known as a close aide of the PTI chairman, recorded his statement against PTI chairman accusing him of peddling a sham narrative about the US regime's cypher controversy.

In his statement, Azam Khan then Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi already discussed the cypher with PTI chief, which latter termed as language blunder from Washington saying that cypher can now be manipulated for creating a narrative against establishment and opposition.

Khan allegedly used cypher to manipulate the public's attention towards foreign involvement in NCM by the opposition, Azam Khan said. He further mentioned that Imran Khan said to him that he will show the cypher in front of public and twist the narrative that a foreign conspiracy is being hatched in collusion with local partners and play victim card.