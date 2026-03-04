South Africa to take on New Zealand in High-Stakes T20 World Cup Semifinal Showdown today

KOLKATA – South Africa national cricket team is set to lock horns with New Zealand today in high-stakes semifinal at Eden Gardens, where Kiwis and Proteas will battle for coveted place in the final.

The semifinal clash that could have been staged in Pakistan or Colombo instead landed at historic grounds of Eden Gardens, bringing South Africa national cricket team to Kolkata.

The change in venue sets stage for mouthwatering contest, with South Africa’s free-flowing batting lineup likely to relish conditions that favor high scores and a fast outfield, far more than the bigger boundaries and spin-heavy challenges they might have faced in Colombo.

New Zealand vs South Africa T20 Squads

New Zealand national cricket team, arrive with a less-than-ideal buildup after spending the last stretch in Colombo. Although their campaign has lacked consistent sparkle, they find themselves in the semifinals with everything still to play for, a blank slate and a golden opportunity to reach the summit. Captain Mitchell Santner urged his side to embrace the narrative of imperfection and channel it into motivation, reminding players that the path forward is still wide open.

On the other side, South Africa enters the semifinal brimming with confidence after a series of victories. Captain Aiden Markram dismissed the weight of history and the well-worn narrative surrounding the team’s struggles in knockout matches, calling such ideas lazy stereotypes. He emphasized that his squad will continue to play with the same intensity and belief that carried them this far, refusing to overthink the magnitude of the occasion.

Both teams have taken wildly different journeys to reach this point, geographically, tactically, and emotionally, but once the floodlights shine at Eden Gardens, none of that history will matter.

The semifinal is more than just a match; it is a battle for a coveted place in the final in Ahmedabad, where glory awaits. Two teams stand on the brink, each determined to seize their chance and stake a claim to cricketing immortality.