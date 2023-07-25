PTI chairman appears before FIA investigators in US cipher case

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday questioned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for nearly two hours in the US cipher case.

Khan waved a letter at a public gathering in Islamabad on March 27, 2022, claiming that it was the evidence of an “international conspiracy” backed by the United States to topple his government.

Last week, the FIA summoned the ousted prime minister, who was removed from office apparently through a vote of no-confidence in April last year, after the Lahore High Court (LHC) withdrew a stay order against the FIA notice.

The FIA launched an investigation against Khan, who has been named in more than 150 civil and criminal cases by the incument government, for allegedly making public a confidential diplomatic cable and keeping it in his possession.

The PTI chief appeared before the joint investigation team of the federal authorities at its headquarters. After nearly a two-hour-long interrogation, the deposed premier left the FIA headquarters.

A day earlier, the FIA interrogated PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi for nearly two hours in connection with its ongoing probe into the controversial US cipher.