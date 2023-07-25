Search

Immigration

Which Pakistani airport earned maximum revenue? These official figures are surprising

Web Desk 11:16 PM | 25 Jul, 2023
Which Pakistani airport earned maximum revenue? These official figures are surprising

ISLAMABAD - Three of Pakistan's top airports have been ranked in terms of the revenue they generated over a period of three years.

In an official report presented by Aviation Division on Monday, the revenue generated by the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, and Islamabad International Airport was highlighted.

According to the official figures, the Islamabad International Airport topped the list in terms of earnings - a fact surprising to say the least considering that the facility was inaugurated a few years ago as compared to two other airports.

The Aviation Division presented a detailed report to the National Assembly and in that report, the revenue generated by the three airports was highlighted as under:

  • Islamabad International Airport generated Rs46 billion in revenue.
  • Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore earned Rs44 billion
  • Jinnah International Airport in Karachi generated Rs40 billion in revenue

The revenue mentioned above was generated over a span of the last three years as per the Aviation Division.

In its report, the division also revealed plans regarding the outsourcing of these three airports but it was assured that the civil aviation authority would retain ownership of the airports' assets.

It bears mentioning that the government has announced to outsource the Islamabad International Airport for 15 years and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique told lawmakers recently that the move does not equate to privatization.

Instead, it aims to bring in proficient operators to enhance airport operations, he said.

Khawaja Saad Rafique emphasized that open competitive bidding would be ensured, allowing the best bidder to be given the opportunity to operate the airport. The process, he said, will be profit-oriented, ultimately benefiting the national exchequer.

The International Finance Corporation will serve as the consultant, and already 12-13 companies have shown interest in participating in the bidding process, he added. The minister assured that the process would be transparent and adhere to all rules and regulations; however, the minister clarified that the runway and navigation operations would not be included in the outsourcing process.

Highlighting the success of outsourced airports in other countries like India and Turkiye, Khawaja Saad Rafique mentioned that even Madina airport has been efficiently outsourced to deliver enhanced services.

The minister also stressed the need to restructure Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to address its substantial deficit, which has reached Rs80 billion this year and is projected to increase to Rs259 billion by 2030 if not dealt with appropriately.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

First-ever passport applied through online portal shipped to Pakistani citizen

11:27 PM | 25 Jul, 2023

No one to lose job, Aviation minister reveals details of Islamabad airport outsourcing

12:40 AM | 22 Jul, 2023

Hajj cost can go down by 50 percent, minister's statement rejoices Pakistani Muslims

11:44 PM | 20 Jul, 2023

Aviation ministry tasked to outsource Islamabad airport: Here's fresh development

11:25 PM | 20 Jul, 2023

Philippines just turned down $4.9 billion offer to upgrade main airport: Details inside

11:28 PM | 19 Jul, 2023

Islamabad airport is being outsourced: Here's the official deadline

12:19 AM | 19 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

First-ever passport applied through online portal shipped to ...

11:27 PM | 25 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 25 July 2023

09:02 AM | 25 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 25, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 25, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292 294
Euro EUR 319.03 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 323 326
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.75
Australian Dollar AUD 198.5 201
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.45 755.44
Canadian Dollar CAD 221.5 224.5
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.17 926.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.87 62.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.75 178.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 729.95 737.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.21 77.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 327.4 329.9
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 25, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (24 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Karachi PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Islamabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Peshawar PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Quetta PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Sialkot PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Attock PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Gujranwala PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Jehlum PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Multan PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Bahawalpur PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Gujrat PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Nawabshah PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Chakwal PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Hyderabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Nowshehra PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Sargodha PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Faisalabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Mirpur PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: