Malaysian visa mandatory for Pakistan bound passengers from Australia

For exiting Malaysian airport, a valid visa is needed

Web Desk 07:51 PM | 27 Dec, 2022
Malaysian visa mandatory for Pakistan bound passengers from Australia

CANBERRA - Pakistani nationals travelling from Australia to Pakistan via Malaysia have been asked to get the Malaysian visa in case they need to exit the airport.

The Pakistan High Commission Australia has announced that Pakistani nationals travelling from Australia towards Pakistan through a connecting flight would require a visa in case they exit the Malaysian airport for a connecting flight.

In a series of tweets, the High Commission noted that while purchasing the tickets, the names of airports must be checked so that the landing airport & connecting flight's departure airport are the same. 

In case of different airports, the passengers have been informed that they are required to exit through the Malaysian Immigration Counter and as per laws, they need valid Malaysian Visa for that purpose.

It has also been mentioned that the government of Malaysia does not have a visa-on-arrival facility for Pakistani national passengers holding ordinary passports and so a valid visa is required for exiting the airport.

