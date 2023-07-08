Traveling through Saudi Arabia? Read this list of items which you can't carry in luggage

RIYADH - If you are traveling through King Abdulaziz International Airport of Saudi Arabia, you must be aware that you can't carry some items in baggage.

The airport located in Jeddah has announced that 30 items are prohibited from being carried in baggage of passengers and any violation could lead to the confiscation of such goods and passengers have no right to claim them.

The airport has alerted departing Hajj pilgrims to avoid carrying any of these prohibited items in their baggage; out of these, 16 items are prohibited from being carried in the flight cabins. These materials include knives, compressed gases, toxic liquids, blades, baseball bats, skateboards, explosives, and crackers.

Moreover, prohibited items include firearms, magnetic materials, radioactive or corrosive materials, equipment, nail clippers, shears, meat cleavers, and ammunition.

On the other hand, the list of dangerous materials that are prohibited from being transported in all baggage included 14 items, such as oxidants, organic peroxides, radioactive materials, electric shock devices, disabling devices, automatic skateboards, liquid oxygen devices, in addition to toxic or biological materials that transmit infection, matches, lighters, and flammable liquids.

Among the prohibited materials are compressed gases, explosives or crackers, firearms and imitation weapons, magnetic materials, and corrosive materials, Saudi Gazette reported.

It bears mentioning that hundreds of thousands of pilgrims are returning back to their countries after performing Hajj. This was the first time after the Covid pandemic that the Saudi government welcomed over 2 million pilgrims to the holy land. The authorities are being appreciated for having arranged the best facilities for the pilgrims and successfully completing the Hajj operation without any untoward incident.

The authorities are now gearing up for the Umrah season and permits are being issued in this regard. The Umrah season would begin on July 19th and electronic visas in this regard are being issued by the government of Saudi Arabia.