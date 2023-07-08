Search

Immigration

Traveling through Saudi Arabia? Read this list of items which you can't carry in luggage

Web Desk 10:21 PM | 8 Jul, 2023
Traveling through Saudi Arabia? Read this list of items which you can't carry in luggage

RIYADH - If you are traveling through King Abdulaziz International Airport of Saudi Arabia, you must be aware that you can't carry some items in baggage.

The airport located in Jeddah has announced that 30 items are prohibited from being carried in baggage of passengers and any violation could lead to the confiscation of such goods and passengers have no right to claim them. 

The airport has alerted departing Hajj pilgrims to avoid carrying any of these prohibited items in their baggage; out of these, 16 items are prohibited from being carried in the flight cabins. These materials include knives, compressed gases, toxic liquids, blades, baseball bats, skateboards, explosives, and crackers.

Moreover, prohibited items include firearms, magnetic materials, radioactive or corrosive materials, equipment, nail clippers, shears, meat cleavers, and ammunition.

On the other hand, the list of dangerous materials that are prohibited from being transported in all baggage included 14 items, such as oxidants, organic peroxides, radioactive materials, electric shock devices, disabling devices, automatic skateboards, liquid oxygen devices, in addition to toxic or biological materials that transmit infection, matches, lighters, and flammable liquids.

Among the prohibited materials are compressed gases, explosives or crackers, firearms and imitation weapons, magnetic materials, and corrosive materials, Saudi Gazette reported.

It bears mentioning that hundreds of thousands of pilgrims are returning back to their countries after performing Hajj. This was the first time after the Covid pandemic that the Saudi government welcomed over 2 million pilgrims to the holy land. The authorities are being appreciated for having arranged the best facilities for the pilgrims and successfully completing the Hajj operation without any untoward incident.

The authorities are now gearing up for the Umrah season and permits are being issued in this regard. The Umrah season would begin on July 19th and electronic visas in this regard are being issued by the government of Saudi Arabia.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Schedule for Umrah season announced as Saudi Arabia starts issuing e-visas

12:24 AM | 6 Jul, 2023

Emirates Airline has job openings for cabin crew with salaries upto AED10,000, Who can apply?

11:22 PM | 5 Jul, 2023

Which is the best weekend destination across the world? This survey solves the mystery

08:06 PM | 5 Jul, 2023

Canada's new immigration stream revealed: Check if you qualify

10:40 PM | 1 Jul, 2023

Australia re-introduces work hours limit for student visa holders: Read details here

01:24 PM | 30 Jun, 2023

Unlock Aussie dreams as Australia extends Working Holiday Visa age limit: Here's who can avail the benefit

05:14 PM | 30 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

This European country has allowed visa free entry but not to everyone

10:30 PM | 8 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 8 July 2023

09:03 AM | 8 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 08, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 08, 2022 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.4 283.15
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 195 198
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.73 744.70
Canadian Dollar CAD 213 216
China Yuan CNY 38.36 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.53 36.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.38 3.49
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.27 910.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.42 60.02
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.36 172.35
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.08 26.38
Omani Riyal OMR 719.48 727.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.38 77.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Korona SEK 25.52 25.82
Swiss Franc CHF 308.92 311.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.95 8.1

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 08, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,700 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,312 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,482.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (8 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Karachi PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Islamabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Peshawar PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Quetta PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Sialkot PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Attock PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Gujranwala PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Jehlum PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Multan PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Bahawalpur PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Gujrat PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Nawabshah PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Chakwal PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Hyderabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Nowshehra PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Sargodha PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Faisalabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Mirpur PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: