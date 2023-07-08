Search

Mawra Hocane shares why she lost weight and memory while playing Rishtina in "Nauroz"

Maheen Khawaja 10:49 PM | 8 Jul, 2023
Mawra Hocane shares why she lost weight and memory while playing Rishtina in
Source: Mawra Hocane (Instagram)

Lollywood actress Mawra Hocane is known for her effervescence, jovial personality and acting prowess. The husky-voiced petite diva is loved by millions of people for being humble and down-to-earth despite her grandeur.

In a recent interview with Fuschia Magazine, she opened up about the difficulties she faced while portraying the character of Rishtina in her upcoming drama Nauroz. When asked about the scene where her character is seen scavenging for food, Hocane revealed that it was a real experience. “It happened, it was real. I can’t explain Nauroz right now because I don’t know who I was while performing Rishtina.”

She explained that she doesn’t recall much about the character or the process of playing the role, possibly because of the physical toll it took on her. “I lost a lot of weight because I knew I was playing a very young girl. I was underweight. I lost six kilogrammes, maybe that’s why I don’t remember much of it. Because I wasn’t eating anything except the necessary. I was on a calorie deficit,” she said.

Reflecting on the impact of the role, Hocane said that it has brought her a sense of grounding and changed her perspective on life. She recounted a scene where her character visits a food vendor who provides meals to the needy. Hocane explained how people hesitated to interact with her during the scene, giving her a glimpse into the daily experiences of those in need.

“People were [waving] me away because they didn’t want me to touch them, so I wondered how a person who looks like that must feel,” she added.

The project was offered to the Daasi star during the lockdown when her other project, Neem, was put on hold due to her co-star Ameer Gillani’s acceptance to Harvard University for his master’s degree. The creators approached her for Nauroz in the meantime, which she revealed is a 12 to 16-episode series.

Hocane expressed her excitement and gratitude over working with director Shehzad Kashmiri again. She emphasised that the opportunity felt like a blessing amidst the uncertainties of Neem’s production, despite its release on an upcoming channel Green Entertainment.

When the host inquired about the risk of working with a new channel, Hocane responded with gratitude and humour, stating, "It's amusing that you perceive it as risky because I was sincerely grateful to be offered another show with Shehzad bhai. I had concerns about the progress of 'Neem', whether it would be filmed or not. That's when he presented me with another project. Although we have only written three episodes, I thought, 'What? I am getting another project with Shehzad Kashmiri?' It was truly exciting!"

The actor expressed her enthusiasm about working in Nauroz and praised the collaborative nature of director and producer Kashmiri — who is also the creator of her previous drama Sabaat and ongoing drama Neem. She commended his ability to draw out her experiences, talent and physical strength, regardless of her state of mind.

Nauroz is a 12 to 16-episode series that questions the impact of social media on human self, identity and consciousness. The first episode airs on July 13.

Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani reunite for upcoming drama 'Neem'

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

