Donkey meat seized in Battagram after Islamabad raid; two arrested

BATTAGRAM – After Islamabad, donkey meat has also been recovered in an operation in Battagram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a statement issued from the official Facebook page of the Deputy Commissioner Battagram, Additional Assistant Commissioner Akhtar Rasool conducted a raid at Koza Banda on a tip-off from a local citizen.

He stated that a freshly slaughtered donkey was recovered during the operation.

According to the Deputy Commissioner, two individuals were arrested during the raid and handed over to the police, while the meat was immediately destroyed.

As per the district administration, a case has been registered against the suspects, and investigation has been initiated.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Assistant Commissioner said that those who endanger public health deserve no leniency and strict legal action will be taken against them.

The district administration appealed to the public that if they are aware of any illegal activities, especially the production or sale of fake or harmful food items, they should immediately inform the authorities or police to ensure timely action.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago, in a joint operation by the police and Food Authority at Sangjani police station in Islamabad, several hundred kilograms of donkey meat and live donkeys were recovered from a slaughterhouse.

According to initial reports, donkeys were being slaughtered in a secret slaughterhouse in Sangjani, and their meat and hides were being exported abroad.