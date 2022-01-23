Injured leopard dies a day after being rescued from AJK’s Neelam River

ISLAMABAD – A female leopard, who was found paralyzed near Muzaffarabad, succumbed to deadly wounds in the country’s federal capital on Sunday.

Reports in local media said the four-legged carnivore of endangered species was hunted down as the medical team found six bullets from her body.

The backbone of the injured animal was broken and her lower part was completely paralyzed after she fell into a ditch near the bank of Neelum River some 20 kilometers away from AJK capital Muzaffarabad.

On Saturday, the injured leopard was rescued by Wild lifeguards and was later transported to Islamabad rehabilitation center for treatment.

The big cat was spotted roaring in a clip on social media while she was not able to move due to fractured backbone and hind legs. The big cat got scared as the solitary carnivore saw people attempting to get close to her.

Later, the AJK wildlife personnel evacuated her using a dart gun. The officials then transported the paralyzed animal, which is said to be around three to four years old, to the country’s federal capital Islamabad for advanced treatment.

The big cats, distinguished by their well-camouflaged fur, are vanished from at least half of their historic range in Africa and Asia. These animals are listed as “near threatened” on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.