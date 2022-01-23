Mawra Hocane spills the beans on her wedding plans
Share
Mawra Hocane is undoubtedly one of the beautiful faces in our entertainment industry and in addition to her impeccable acting skills, her calm and collected persona sets her apart from her contemporaries.
The Sabaat actor appeared in an interview with “Fuchsia Magazine” and opened up about her marriage plans.
Talking about her marriage plans, Mawra said, “Marriage is a big step. If I speak about myself, I’ve seen a lot of people around me who got married very young including my own brother and sister. I’ve seen a lot of actresses and business woman’s who had better part of their careers after their marriage, so I’ve no such fear of marriage in my mind that marriage would affect me badly.
“Personally speaking I feel that I’m somebody who really does her work with full dedication. Marriage for me, whenever its to happen, I hope it comes at a time when I have much time to give to my married life and children. If I’m in a partnership, I wouldn’t want to lack it at all. I want myself to have the ability to understand relationships at that point. I really want to do well, whenever I do that, this my ideology regarding marriage.”
Mawra Hocane's birthday celebration wins hearts 03:00 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
Lollywood diva Mawra Hocane has turned 29 and the birthday girl has been rained with love and best wishes by friends ...
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- ‘Agay Dekh’: First teaser of Pakistan Super League 7 anthem is ...03:29 PM | 23 Jan, 2022
-
- Death toll from heavy rains, snowfall surges to 7 in Khyber ...02:06 PM | 23 Jan, 2022
- Injured leopard dies a day after being rescued from AJK’s Neelam ...01:12 PM | 23 Jan, 2022
- ICC names Mohammad Rizwan T20I Cricketer of the Year12:46 PM | 23 Jan, 2022
-
- Tu Jhoom – Daler Mehndi all praise for Naseebo Lal07:15 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
-
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021