'Aik Hai Nigar' – ISPR’s telefilm featuring Mahira Khan to release next week
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan’s ace actor Mahira Khan has shared details about the broadcast of her newest project, a telefilm titled “Aik Hai Nigar”.
Taking to Instagram, the Sadqay Tumhary star wrote that the telefilme will be released on October 23. The announcement has brought respite for fans who are waiting to see Mahira in a new role of an army officer.
The Raee actor will be played Lt Gen Nigar Johar, the first and the only lady in the Pakistan Army to have become a Lieutenant-General and the Surgeon General of Pakistan.
View this post on Instagram
The ISPR’s project has been penned by Umera Ahmed and directed by Adnan Sarwar. The cast also includes Bilal Ashraf, Sohail Sameer, Iman Shahid and Khushhal Khan.
In August, Khan penned a gratitude note to express how 'honoured' she is to play the role of a living legend whilst sharing the teaser of the highly-anticipated biopic.
"Aik Hai Nigar," begins the Humsafar star in the caption.
Further, she wrote, "Honoured to be able to play a woman I admire so much. Pakistan Army’s first female Three-star General. ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ traces the life and career of Lieutenant General Nigar Johar."
"What a life, what a story… to know her, is to know one of the greatest we have amongst us. Bismillah," she concluded.
Mahira Khan to star in ISPR’s upcoming project 03:12 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
The rumours mill is ablaze with speculation that superstar Mahira Khan is gearing up to appear for an Inter-Services ...
- 'Aik Hai Nigar' – ISPR’s telefilm featuring Mahira Khan to ...08:16 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
- ‘Delusional and irresponsible’ – Pakistan reacts to surgical ...07:53 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
- PM Imran vows to settle technical issues in DG ISI’s appointment ...07:14 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
- UBL, OPay collaborate on expanding Digital Acceptance and Financial ...06:40 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
- Pakistan introduces new social media rules to curb immoral content06:23 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
- Ajay Devgn shares heartwarming story about Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan06:04 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
- Imran Ashraf aka 'Bhola' showcases his versatility in recent viral ...05:30 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
- TikTokers Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak's new dance videos go viral04:20 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021