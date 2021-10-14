Millions of rupees found at Indian Covid drug maker’s office during tax raid
DELHI – The Income Tax department of India recovered a huge cache of currency notes from a cupboard during a raid at a well-known pharmaceutical firm, which had launched remdesivir for treatment of Covid-19 patients last year, in Hyderabad.
The tax officials also found currency notes stuffed in carton boxes labelled as medicines during the raid. The amount recovered from the cupboard is reportedly 1420 million rupees while the total unaccounted money is 5500 million rupees.
The picture of the cupboard full of currency notes has gone viral on social.
The government department has not revealed the name of the pharmaceutical firm but reports say the same firm had launched a generic version of a remdesivir for treatment of coronavirus patients last year.
A Twitter user tweeted the image and joked saying, “This was revealed by the Income Tax Department’s raid on a pharmaceutical company in Hyderabad. Seeing this, I think they must have kept clothes in the locker.”
IT raid on a Pharma company in Hyderabad revealed this. I am assuming they have kept clothes in the locker pic.twitter.com/k15SnYdwNB— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) October 10, 2021
India to pay Rs50,000 compensation for each ... 07:27 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
NEW DELHI – India’s top court has approved a decision made by the federal government to pay 50,000 rupees ...
