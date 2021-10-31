Covid-19: Pakistan reports 733 new cases, 11 deaths in last 24 hours
ISLAMABAD − At least 11 people died of the novel disease while 733 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.
According to the latest statistics, the overall death toll has now surged to 28,449 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,273,078.
Pakistan conducted a total of 48,192 tests in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 1.52 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,402.
Around 594 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,221,535. As of Sunday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 23,094.
As many as 469,960 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 440,139 in Punjab, 177,968 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,896 in Islamabad, 33,248 in Balochistan, 34,477 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,390 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 12,915 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,567 in Sindh, 5,745 in KP, 940 in Islamabad, 740 in Azad Kashmir, 356 in Balochistan and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.
