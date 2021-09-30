Pakistan tightens restrictions for unvaccinated persons from Oct 1

06:10 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
Pakistan tightens restrictions for unvaccinated persons from Oct 1
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday announced to implement strict restrictions for unvaccinated individuals from October 1 (tomorrow).

The top monitoring body in a tweet said that the general public should get fully vaccinated before 1st October.

NCOC announced to implement conditions of vaccination to get access to educational institutions, domestic and international travel, restaurants, shopping malls, wedding halls and other daily necessities.

It further announced that vaccination certificates will be made "mandatory for domestic travellers from October 1."

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesperson endorsing the news said: "From October 1, only vaccinated passengers will be able to travel on all domestic and international flights of PIA."

"Vaccination certificates will be checked at the airport upon receipt of the boarding card," he said.

He added that instructions have been issued to concerned departments in this regard. 

On the other hand, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that pregnant women should also receive jabs against Covid-19.

