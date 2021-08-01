COVID-19: Pakistan reports over 5,000 daily cases for first time since April 29
Share
ISLAMABAD – At least 62 people lost their lives to COVID-19 in Pakistan over the past 24 hours, the highest daily virus-related deaths in three months.
According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 23,422 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,034,837.
Statistics 1 Aug 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 1, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 56,965
Positive Cases: 5026
Positivity % : 8.82%
Deaths : 62
In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,495 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 941,659. As of Sunday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 69,756 while the national positivity ratio soared at almost 9 percent.
At least 382,865 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 356,920 in Punjab 144,264 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 87,699 in Islamabad, 30,432 in Balochistan, 24,501 in Azad Kashmir, and 8,156 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Pakistan mulls vaccinating youngsters aged 12-18 ... 07:58 PM | 31 Jul, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is considering vaccinating its citizens under 18 years of age as it aims to inoculate 70 ...
Moreover, 11,059 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,001 in Sindh, 4,462 in KP, 803 in Islamabad, 625 in Azad Kashmir, 328 in Balochistan, and 144in Gilgit Baltistan.
The health facilities across the country conducted 56,965 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 16,052,118 since the first case was reported.
Justice Isa taken to hospital after health ... 08:41 PM | 31 Jul, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who tested positive for Covid-19 a week ago, was shifted to ...
- PAKvWI: Pakistan, West Indies lock horns today to gain lead in T20I ...11:51 AM | 1 Aug, 2021
- Afghan Taliban capable to combat Daesh in Afghanistan: Qureshi11:34 AM | 1 Aug, 2021
-
- PM Imran to answer public's questions via phone today09:58 AM | 1 Aug, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:42 AM | 1 Aug, 2021
- Twitter rejoices as Pakistani man's 'wallet return' mission ends ...09:45 PM | 31 Jul, 2021
- Indian actor Nandita Dutta arrested for running 'porn racket'09:21 PM | 31 Jul, 2021
- TikToker bags Guinness World Record for largest mouth gape03:39 PM | 31 Jul, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021