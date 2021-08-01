COVID-19: Pakistan reports over 5,000 daily cases for first time since April 29

ISLAMABAD – At least 62 people lost their lives to COVID-19 in Pakistan over the past 24 hours, the highest daily virus-related deaths in three months.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 23,422 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,034,837.

Statistics 1 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 56,965

Positive Cases: 5026

Positivity % : 8.82%

Deaths : 62 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 1, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,495 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 941,659. As of Sunday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 69,756 while the national positivity ratio soared at almost 9 percent.

At least 382,865 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 356,920 in Punjab 144,264 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 87,699 in Islamabad, 30,432 in Balochistan, 24,501 in Azad Kashmir, and 8,156 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan mulls vaccinating youngsters aged 12-18 ... 07:58 PM | 31 Jul, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is considering vaccinating its citizens under 18 years of age as it aims to inoculate 70 ...

Moreover, 11,059 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,001 in Sindh, 4,462 in KP, 803 in Islamabad, 625 in Azad Kashmir, 328 in Balochistan, and 144in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 56,965 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 16,052,118 since the first case was reported.